Indian embassy reiterates ‘Exit’ Iran advisory as Israel intensifies attacks: ‘Avoid travel’

The Indian embassy in Tehran has renewed its ‘Do Not Travel’ and ‘Exit’ Iran advisories for the country as Israel intensified attacks on the West Asian nation, hitting multiple areas. In a most serious confrontation since a ceasefire was agreed upon in April, both Iran and Israel fired at each other, threatening to plunge the region back into war.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran said, “In view of the latest developments in the region, the embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport.”

Why has Indian embassy sounded alert? On Monday, June 8, morning, Iran launched a third wave of missiles at Israel, targeting two military bases in the country – Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases.

The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard described the attack as being part of Operation Nasr, or “Victory.” The Guard said it launched the missile fire after Israel targeted radar sites in three areas of Iran.

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Iran's attack on Israel comes as a retaliation to the Israeli military targeting a petrochemical complex in southwest region of the country. Israel has also confirmed a missile attack from from Yemen.

Sirens sounded across Israel after the Yemen missile fire warning.

Israel had earlier struck Beirut despite Donald Trump's request days ago to stand down.

As the two sides trades strikes, Donald Trump again sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israel accused Tehran of making a “grave mistake”.

Trump said, “I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate.”

"Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump reportedly said.

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The US president had also asserted that it is only him who calls the shots and not his Israeli counterpart. He also emphasised that Israel will have to accept the deal the US and Iran agree upon.

“He [Netanyahu] won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has warned that the United States was responsible for the consequences of any escalation” in the Middle East caused by Israel as it continues to target Tehran.

“No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States," Esmail Baghaei said, adding, “The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions.”