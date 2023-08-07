IEX clocks 19% volume growth in July

IEX clocks 19% volume growth in July2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM IST
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, saw 275 MU in volumes during July.
New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) growth in trading volumes for July at 8,522 million units (MU), hinting at the robustness of Indian energy market.
“The overall volume traded during the month increased 19% on YoY basis. The price during July ‘23 was ₹4.55/unit, lower 16% YoY, due to improved sell side liquidity on the exchange platform," the company said in a press release.
Supplies continued to ease during the month due to robust coal production, reduction in prices of e-auctioned coal and imported fuel. In the coming months, higher liquidity is expected to result in more competitive prices on the exchanges, giving further optimisation opportunities to discoms and open access consumers, it added.
As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country during June stood at 140 BU, increasing 9% YoY.
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 3,976 MU in July, from 3,547 MU a year ago, growing 12% YoY. The average market clearing price was ₹4.55/ unit during the month, down 16% from the corresponding month last year.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,540 MU in July, registering 19% YoY growth. There were 757 participants in this segment during the month. The RTM segment enables distribution utilities and industries with greater flexibility and efficient optimisation of portfolios, by balancing their power demand-supply on a real-time basis.
The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to three months, traded 1036 MU during July, higher by an impressive 136% YoY.
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, saw 275 MU in volumes during July.
The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 213 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of ₹4.95 per unit. The segment saw participation from 200 market participants during the month.
The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 62 MU volume in July, with average monthly price of ₹3.10/unit for solar, ₹4.99/unit for non-solar and ₹4.45/unit for Hydro.
A total of 6.24 lac RECs (equivalent to 624 MU) were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on 26 July, at the price of ₹650/REC. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on 30 August.
During July, 70,222 ESCerts (equivalent to 70 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of ₹1,840 per ESCert.
