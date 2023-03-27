‘Indian energy switch matters globally’6 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:13 AM IST
In Europe, even in Germany, in the short run, there has been a greater focus on coal or on gas to respond to the short-term shock that Ukraine war has created.
New Delhi: With India having set a target of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2070, its actions matter globally and they could help in shaping an “incredibly important" model for other countries, said Manish Bapna, president and chief executive officer of the US-based National Resources Defence Council (NRDC).
