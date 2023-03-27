‘Indian energy switch matters globally’

There is a recognition not just because of scale, but also because India plays an incredibly important role geopolitically. And what happens in India is going to be an incredibly important model for much of the development. So what happens in India matters tremendously. I think India has made credible strides in the last 10 years. When you think about where this conversation was in 2013, you were just starting to talk about climate change. We talked about energy efficiency. So, at one level, the scale of change that’s taken place in India has been significant in the last decade. And yet, we know we have so much more to do not just in India, but across the world. But I think part of that is an increasing recognition that even 1.5 degrees celsius of warming, can have catastrophic impacts. Our understanding of the science has evolved... where 10 years ago, we thought 2.5 degrees would be fine. We realized we were being way too optimistic. In 2018, the IPCC completed their report and talked about what would happen if we wanted to have degrees of warming. And that shook everyone up about the scale of the challenge and urgency.