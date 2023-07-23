Machinery exports to Russia, CIS nations up 3 times in Jun

“Similar concerns, including the banking crisis in the US, have affected demand and price of copper, aluminum, lead, and zinc. It is reflected in India’s export performance, indicating a sharp decline in exports to some of India’s major partners, including the US, the EU, and China. The situation is expected to further worsen with the implementation of the CBAM regulations by the EU. The debt crisis has led to declining exports to South Asia, in India’s immediate neighbourhood," Garodia added.