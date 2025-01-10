Following L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan's 90-hour work week remark, industry voices like Alankar Saxena argue for a five-day work week, highlighting the need for work-life balance.

With the debate revolving around work-life balance amid L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's controversial 90-hour work week remark, a founder of a Bengaluru-based firm on Friday said that they have been really successful with a five-workday week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Narayana Murthy's 70-hour per week remark, SN Subrahmanyan ignited a fresh debate advocating a 90-hour work week, while suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.

A video of Subrahmanyan's remark has gone viral on social media platforms, generating a sharp response from industrialists, politicians and celebrities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Alankar Saxena, the Founder, CPO & CTO at Mudrex commented on the L&T Chairman's remark saying, “I think it has been taken a little out of context because maybe he wanted to suggest that he would want people to work more, but I think that has been extended that he would want people to work on weekends."

However, Saxena added that he didn't know why Subrahmanyan mentioned wife and everything.

"But I think in our personal capacity, from what I have seen at Mudrex, we have been really successful with a five-workday week as well. I think, personally, I feel that it's really important to have off time as well. Also, when you are working very hard on the five days, you need some off time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added that some family time is needed and that it refreshes for the next week, and you can work back again.

"I personally don't agree with the 90-hour work week. I would rather ask my people to work even fewer hours and be more productive," added Saxena.

Several industry leaders, including Harsh Mariwala, Harsh Goenka and Rajiv Bajaj have weighed in on maintaining a work-life balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…could lead to catastrophic consequences" Sabarinath Warrier, the co-founder of Healspan, said that while he firmly believes in hard work, he doesn't think 90-hour workweeks are realistic.

“As a founder, I value accountability over merely logging hours at a desk. Throwing out such exaggerated figures trivializes genuine effort and hard work, turning a serious conversation into a social media spectacle. Blanket statements like these overlook critical nuances—humans simply cannot maintain productivity for such long stretches," said Warrier.

He further added that in many professions, working such excessive hours could lead to catastrophic consequences. “For instance, I’d never board a flight knowing the pilots have been working 90 hours a week." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Need for balance has never been greater" Stating that he finds it hard to imagine maintaining peak performance while working 60–70 hours a week, Fintech Entrepreneur Hanuman Tripathi said that he strongly advocates work-life balance—not just for the younger generation, but for everyone.

“In today’s world, where work is ‘always on’ thanks to being fully digital, and concepts like WFH,(Work From Home), WWT (Work While Traveling), or WWW (Work While Walking) are the norm, the need for balance has never been greater. A decade ago, this wasn’t the case. It’s ironic that, while celebrating AI adoption and process automation, we’re also endorsing inhumane working hours. These two ideas simply don’t align," said Tripathi.

"Penalise any violation of laws" Meanwhile, CPIML (Liberation) MP Raja Ram Singh has written to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking him to penalise any violation of laws on working hours in offices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}