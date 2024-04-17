Indian envoy in Ireland defends PM Modi, sparks controversy with biased remarks
The Indian envoy in Ireland defends PM Modi against The Irish Times' editorial, causing controversy. Congress condemns the ambassador's biased comments and demands his removal.
Indian ambassador in Ireland has faced backlash from Congress party and netizens for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Mod'si regime in response to The Irish Times' editorial. The Congress party has condemned his remarks and called for his dismissal. Congress has hit at Indian ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra for his biased remarks on in his "rejoinder" to The Irish Times.