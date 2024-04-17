Indian envoy in Ireland defends PM Modi, sparks controversy with biased remarks

The Indian envoy in Ireland defends PM Modi against The Irish Times' editorial, causing controversy. Congress condemns the ambassador's biased comments and demands his removal.

Indian ambassador in Ireland has faced backlash from Congress party and netizens for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Mod'si regime in response to The Irish Times' editorial. The Congress party has condemned his remarks and called for his dismissal. Congress has hit at Indian ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra for his biased remarks on in his "rejoinder" to The Irish Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Ramesh said, "Defending the Government of India is one thing and is to be expected. But to attack Opposition parties openly in thus manner like a party apparatchik is not expected from an Ambassador even if he be a political appointment."

He later said in another post, "I stand corrected. This Ambassador is actually a career diplomat which makes his comments even more shameful, disgraceful, and completely unacceptable. He has actually breached service rules and should be sacked right away".

"This is unprofessional and disgraceful behaviour on his part-but is par for the Modi course I guess," the Congress leader said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian envoy in the rejoinder said, "Further to 'The Irish Times' view on the Indian election: Modi tightens his grip" (April 11th), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys unprecedented popularity and profile not only in India but globally because of his impeccable personal character and integrity and thought-leadership on innovative, inclusive governance and sustainable development".

"...The fight against the deeply entrenched ecosystem of corruption (created by the 55-year rule, including first 30 years, by a single dynastic party in India) is a major factor behind Mr Modi's ever-growing popularity," the ambassador wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the envoy's rejoinder, the Indian embassy in Ireland wrote on X, "Ambassador @AkhileshIFS's rejoinder to @IrishTimes' highly biased & prejudiced editorial (Modi tightens his grip' April 11, 2024), casting aspersion on Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi, Indian democracy, law enforcement institutions & 'Hindu-majority' people of India."

Several netizens have also lambasted over embassy for supporting PM Modi regime.

One user wrote, "Indian embassies have been turned into RSS BJP offices where any criticism of PM Modi is countered in a 'street' level language. India is fast becoming a failed state where a particular person is now above India's democracy and the constitution of India". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is an embarrassment. Indian embassies are supposed to represent the country, not the party in power. Throwing hissy fits when a leader is criticised, not the country, is shameful and against the ethics of the service. Btw, so they have ethics any more?" another person wrote on X.

One user wrote, "Mr Mishra you’re representing the nation of India not caretaker prime minister of India, it’s disgusting that an Indian official is openly campaigning for a political party. You should be ashamed".

