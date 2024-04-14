Indian ambassador to Cambodia donned a traditional attire of ‘Khmer Apsara’ to extend wishes of the Cambodian New Year in a special way. In the photos shared on social media by the Indian Embasy in Cambodia, the India's diplomat can be seen dressed in a traditional attire.

According to the Indian Embassy in Cambodia's post on X, the diplomat has a deep understanding and administration for Khmer culture and tradition, dressed up 'elegantly' to mark the country's New Year.

"Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our Cambodia friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration," read the post on the official X handle of the Indian Embassy in Cambodia.

Who is Devyani Khobrogade?

-Devyani Khobragade is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1999 batch.

-She has served as an Indian ambassador in several countries including Berlin, New York, Islamabad and Rome.

Devyani Khobrogade's controversy that marred India-US diplomatic ties

-The IFS officer attracted the media spotlight after she was charged in a visa fraud case by US authorities nearly a decade ago. At that time, she was arrested on charges of visa fraud and giving 'false' statements in the matter. She was charged by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on December 12, 2013.

-In another controversy, she was accused of paying her domestic help below the minimum wage limit in the US. However, Khobrogade rejected all these claims calling them ‘baseless and false’. Later, she was relieved from all these charges after she was dismissed by a US court because of diplomatic immunity.

-The controversy led to tense situations between India and the US in the matter, after New Delhi reacted sharply after Washington's justice department “chose to obtain a second indictment" against Khobrogade.

-At that time, India turned down the US's request to waive her diplomatic immunity at the time, after which Khobragade flew back to India.

-The incident led to India downgrading the privileges of certain categories of US diplomats in the country. In a knee-jerk reaction to India's withdrawal of certain privileges, the US pulled out one of its diplomats from the country.

