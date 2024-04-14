Indian envoy Devyani Khobragade dresses up as 'Khmer Apsara' to extend Cambodian New Year greetings | See pics
Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade, who was once at the centre of a controversy that led to India-US tensions, dressed up as ‘Khmer Apsara’ to extend Cambodian New Year wishes. Nearly ten years ago, Khobragade entered into a controversy that led to tense India-US diplomatic ties
Indian ambassador to Cambodia donned a traditional attire of ‘Khmer Apsara’ to extend wishes of the Cambodian New Year in a special way. In the photos shared on social media by the Indian Embasy in Cambodia, the India's diplomat can be seen dressed in a traditional attire.