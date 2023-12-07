Indian envoy met 8 former Navy officers on death row in Qatar, says MEA

"There have been 2 hearings. We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. 2 hearings have since been held. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

