Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Indian envoy met 8 former Navy officers on death row in Qatar, says MEA: 'India closely following case'

Indian envoy met 8 former Navy officers on death row in Qatar, says MEA: 'India closely following case'

Livemint

  • Indian envoy met 8 former Navy officers on death row in Qatar, says MEA

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government is engaged with the authorities in Qatar to find a resolution to the issue

"There have been 2 hearings. We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. 2 hearings have since been held. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.