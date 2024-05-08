Indian Envoy Says Talks Underway to Resolve Diplomatic Dispute With Canada
India’s high commissioner to Canada says diplomatic talks are underway to find solutions to “issues of concern” to both countries, in his first public remarks since three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of a Sikh activist.
