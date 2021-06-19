Indian, EU naval force conduct joint exercise in Gulf of Aden

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is in the midst of a two-day exercise with the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) which ends on Saturday.

Indian Naval Ship Trikand, currently deployed for anti-piracy operations, is participating in the first ever exercise with EUNAVFOR in the Gulf of Aden, an Indian navy statement said.

A total of five warships from four navies are participating in the exercise on 18-19 June. Other warships include Italian Navy Ship ITS Carabinere, Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Navarra, and two French Navy Ship FS Tonnerre and FS Surcouf, the Indian Navy statement said.

“The two-day exercise will see high tempo-naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, cross deck helicopter operations, tactical manoeuvres, boarding operations, underway replenishment, search and rescue and other maritime security operations. Ships of the four navies will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills and their ability as an integrated force to promote, peace, security and stability in the maritime domain," the statement said.

Concurrently, a virtual “Information Sharing Exercise" is also being conducted between the Indian Navy Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region and Maritime Security Centre in the Horn of Africa on 18 June, the statement said.

EUNAVFOR and the Indian Navy see eye-to-eye on multiple issues including counter piracy operations and protection of vessels deployed under the charter of World Food Programme (UN WFP), the statement said. In the past, the two sides have acted in concert to exert pressure on pirates and reduce piracy in the region.

“The Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR also have regular interaction through SHADE (Shared Awareness and De-confliction) meetings held annually at Bahrain. This engagement showcases increased levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between IN and EUNAVFOR. It also underscores the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive and a rules-based international order," it added.

