Russia-Ukraine war: Amid India's evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said today. “We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities," Pednekar told news agency ANI .

Ever since Ukraine shut its airspace two days ago after Russia's aggression, thousands of Indians, most of them students, were stranded in Ukraine. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has, however, taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Regarding the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress, said Jaishankar, adding that government teams are working on the ground round the clock. “I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," he added.

Don't move without prior coordination: Govt to Indians

India has advised that no Indian citizen should move to the Ukraine border without prior coordination with the Indian Embassies and government officials at border posts of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The government has said many checkpoints along the Ukraine border are “sensitive" and that the government is working with different countries to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens.

