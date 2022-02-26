Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian evacuation: Free services to students arriving from Ukraine, says BMC

Indian evacuation: Free services to students arriving from Ukraine, says BMC

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
1 min read . 08:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar says BMC will provide free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities to all the students returning from Ukraine today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: Amid India's evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said today. “We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities," Pednekar told news agency ANI

Russia-Ukraine war: Amid India's evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said today. “We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities," Pednekar told news agency ANI

Ever since Ukraine shut its airspace two days ago after Russia's aggression, thousands of Indians, most of them students, were stranded in Ukraine. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has, however, taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Ever since Ukraine shut its airspace two days ago after Russia's aggression, thousands of Indians, most of them students, were stranded in Ukraine. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has, however, taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Regarding the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress, said Jaishankar, adding that government teams are working on the ground round the clock. “I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," he added.

Regarding the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress, said Jaishankar, adding that government teams are working on the ground round the clock. “I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," he added.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Russians 30km from Kyiv; Zelensky says 'derailed' Kremlin plan. 10 points

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Russians 30km from Kyiv; Zelensky says 'derailed' Kremlin plan. 10 points

Don't move without prior coordination: Govt to Indians

Don't move without prior coordination: Govt to Indians

India has advised that no Indian citizen should move to the Ukraine border without prior coordination with the Indian Embassies and government officials at border posts of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

India has advised that no Indian citizen should move to the Ukraine border without prior coordination with the Indian Embassies and government officials at border posts of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The government has said many checkpoints along the Ukraine border are “sensitive" and that the government is working with different countries to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens.

The government has said many checkpoints along the Ukraine border are “sensitive" and that the government is working with different countries to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Kremlin accuses Kyiv of prolonging conflict by refusing talks

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Kremlin accuses Kyiv of prolonging conflict by refusing talks

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!