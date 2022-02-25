As US sanctions on Russia take effect, a top exporters’ lobby has sought government support to protect against expected losses due to blocked payments or damage and delay in shipments to Russa.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has also requested a wind-down period to complete transactions currently under way.

“In case shipments to Russia get destroyed during transit, exporters without a marine cover would face huge losses," Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive officer, FIEO told Mint.

Exporters are worried that their payments may get stuck if Russia is shut out of SWIFT, a global financial messaging system, apart from damage or delay in shipments to Russia.

“The shipments which are at the ports or in voyage may be quickly cleared and loss to exporters, either during transit or in payment, maybe sympathetically considered by the government," A. Sakthivel, president, FIEO said in a statement.

US president Joe Biden has announced harsh sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Biden said the sanctions would limit Russia’s ability to do business in major currencies such as dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

Biden further said that NATO would meet on Friday to map out further measures (RAVI TO UPDATE). He reiterated that the US would not engage in war with Russia, but that it would meet its Article 5 commitments to defend NATO partners.

The US has already imposed sanctions on the company building Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Besides two large Russian financial institutions and Russian sovereign debt along with members of the Russian elite have also been hit with sanctions.

However, the direct impact on India’s trade is expected to be limited considering the small trading basket. Russia accounts for 0.9% of India’s total exports and 1.5% of total imports. Petro imports from Russia are also minuscule and can be replaced with other markets.

In FY21, India’s exports to Russia stood at $2.6 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. India shipped $469 million worth of pharmaceuticals products and $301 million worth of electrical machinery to Russia.

Petroleum products made up for half of the imports from Russia. However, the $3.7 billion of petroproduct imports is minuscule against India’s overall $150 billion petroproduct imports.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman Narendra Goenka told Mint that India’s textile trade with Russia and Ukraine was quite limited, and hence, the impact on the sector could be minimal. Overall, textile exports may actually benefit if the tensions strengthen the dollar.

The Indian rupee on Friday lost nearly 35 paise to close at 75.24 against the US dollar, while Brent, the global oil benchmark, breached the $105-a-barrel mark for the first time since 2014. Brent recovered to $98-a-barrel on Friday.

Indian equities, along with global peers, were hammered on Thursday after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. European stocks plunged nearly 3%. Sensex crashed 2,800 points, or 4.72%, to end the day at 54,529.91, while Nifty fell 815.30 points to 16,247.95. On Friday, however, Sensex recovered to end at 55,858.52, higher by 1,328.61 points, while Nifty closed at 16,658.40, up 410.45 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.