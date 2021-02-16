Exports from India to the United States rose by 14% in December 2020 to 4.89 billion dollars, as compared to 4.28 billion dollars in the year-ago period.

However, US exports to India were down by 7.4% to 2.78 billion dollars from 3.01 billion dollars in December 2019.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

The slump left a trade deficit 2.1 billion dollars, up 65% from 1.27 billion dollars in favour of the United States, said to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Washington.

Total trade between the two countries moved up by 5.3% to 7.68 billion dollars in 2020 from 7.29 billion dollars in 2019.

But despite robust growth towards the year-end, India's total exports to the US in 2020 (January to December) were down by 11.3% to 51.1 billion dollars as compared to 57.7 billion dollars in 2019.

On the other hand, US exports to India dropped by over 20% to 27.4 billion dollars in 2020 from 34.3 billion dollars in the previous year.

The total trade in 2020 declined by 14.6% to 78.5 billion dollars from 91.9 billion dollars in the previous calendar year, leaving a deficit of 1.7%.

The statement said Indian exports in certain categories have been consistently featured in several monthly trade analysis reports, indicating that these product groups showed strong resilience despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's total exports

India's exports in January 2021 were USD 27.45 billion, as compared to USD 25.85 billion in January 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.16%, said Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed on Monday.

"In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 2,00,661.11 crore in January 2021, as compared to ₹1,84,369.73 crore in January 2020, registering a positive growth of 8.84 per cent," the commerce ministry release said.

Total imports

India's imports also grew for the second straight month, signifying recovery in domestic demand. "Imports in January 2021 were USD 41.99 billion (Rs.3,06,951.56 crore), which is an increase of 2.03 per cent in dollar terms and 4.60 per cent in Rupee terms over imports of USD 41.15 billion ( ₹2,93,452.69Crore) in January 2020," the release said.

"Cumulative value of imports for the period April-January 2020-21 was USD300.26 billion ( ₹22,29,742.05 crore), as against USD 405.33 billion ( ₹28,55,992.59 crore) during the period April-January 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-) 25.92 per cent in Dollar terms and negative growth of (-) 21.93 per cent in Rupee terms," the release further said.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via