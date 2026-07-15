Indian exports top $140 million to UK on first day of trade pact rollout

New Delhi: India exported more than $140 million worth of goods to the UK on the first day of the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Wednesday.

India and the UK are targeting $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 under the agreement, which was signed in July 2025 to deepen bilateral trade and investment as well as facilitate the movement of professionals between the two countries. Bilateral trade in goods stood at $25.12 billion in FY26, with India's exports to the UK exceeding imports by $1.76 billion, according to commerce ministry data.

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Speaking at a ceremony in New Delhi to mark the occasion, in the presence of industry representatives and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, Agarwal said the next milestone would be to assess, a year from now, how the agreement has transformed the lives of people in both countries through increased trade and economic opportunities.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)? ⌵ The CETA is a trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs, expanding market access, and enhancing economic cooperation between India and the UK, effective from July 2025. 2 How does CETA benefit Indian exporters? ⌵ CETA provides Indian exporters with duty-free access for 99.5% of their exports to the UK, significantly enhancing competitiveness for sectors like textiles and agriculture. 3 Why were certain sensitive sectors protected under CETA? ⌵ Sensitive sectors, including agriculture and strategically important industries, were protected through exclusions or phased tariff reductions to safeguard domestic producers from competition. 4 What products are expected to become cheaper for Indian consumers due to the trade deal? ⌵ Consumers may see lower prices on products like Scotch whisky, premium British cars, and selected food items as tariffs are reduced under CETA. 5 How will CETA impact India's bilateral trade with the UK by 2030? ⌵ CETA is expected to boost bilateral trade between India and the UK to $100 billion by 2030, enhancing economic opportunities and cooperation in various sectors.

Under the agreement, Indian exporters will receive duty-free access for 99.5% of the value of India's exports to the UK, covering 98.8% of tariff lines, effectively eliminating duties across a wide range of labour-intensive and manufacturing sectors. India, in turn, has offered preferential market access covering 89.4% of the value of UK exports, with tariff reductions being phased in for sensitive products.

Prime minister Narendra Modi hailed the operationalisation of the trade pact as a significant moment in the India-UK partnership.

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“With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper. Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people,” Modi wrote on X.

Fresh momentum He added that the CETA will give fresh momentum to India's farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Several vibrant sectors will gain stronger access to the UK market. The trade agreement will also deepen cooperation in technology, professional services and innovation, while supporting greater mobility for skilled Indian talent.

“The social security agreement will provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises,” he added.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said that rules of origin certificates are being issued and customs facilitation is being provided to ensure the smooth operationalisation of the trade pact.

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Highlighting the strength of bilateral ties, Cameron noted that India was the UK's eleventh-largest trading partner in 2025, with bilateral trade approaching £48 billion annually. She also observed that the investment relationship between the two countries supports more than 700,000 jobs.

She said that the agreement provides a framework that will enable businesses in both countries to trade more, invest more, innovate more and grow together. She described it as a decisive step towards a broader, more ambitious and future-focused partnership.

Referring to its long-term economic impact, Cameron said the agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade by over £25 billion annually in the long term and add nearly £5 billion a year to the GDPs of both the UK and India.

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S.C. Ralhan, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said that the coming into force of the India–UK free trade agreement marks a historic milestone in India's export journey.

"The India–UK FTA is expected to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian products by enabling exporters to access the UK market on more favourable terms. It will strengthen the position of India's labour-intensive sectors, many of which are dominated by MSMEs, thereby supporting employment, rural livelihoods, and inclusive economic development," Ralhan added.

More than a pact Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said that the operationalization of the India-UK CETA is more than the commencement of a trade agreement. It is a strategic step towards strengthening India's global competitiveness, expanding economic opportunities and supporting the country's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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“For Indian industry, the CETA opens a new era of opportunities. Zero-duty access for 99% of India's exports to the UK will significantly enhance the competitiveness of labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products and processed foods, while also creating new opportunities for engineering goods, auto components, chemicals and other value-added manufacturing sectors,” he added.

Also Read | India’s pact with the UK is a big leap forward for more than just trade ties

“What truly distinguishes this landmark agreement is its depth and ambition as it transcends the traditional boundaries of tariff liberalization and establishes a modern, future-ready framework for cooperation across trade in goods and services, intellectual property, digital trade, financial services, telecommunications, and government procurement - the latter being a groundbreaking achievement,” Said Anil Talreja, partner and leader – trade corridor, Deloitte South Asia.

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Maj Gen (Retd) Rajesh Chopra, director general of Indian Malt Whisky Association, welcomed implementation of the India-UK trade pact.

“The phased reduction of duties on Scotch whisky, from 150% to 75% now and further to 40% over ten years, is a calibrated and sensible approach. It gives Indian consumers access to world-class spirits at fairer prices while providing domestic producers a clear and predictable runway. Indian single malts today stand shoulder to shoulder with the finest in the world, and we are confident this agreement will only deepen the appreciation for quality whisky in India, expanding the premium category for all players,” he said.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.