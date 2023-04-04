Indian eyedrops come under CDC scrutiny after Gambia, Uzbek cough syrup deaths1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:32 AM IST
CDC stated that this highly drug-resistant bacteria tied to the eyedrops manufactured by Chennai-based pharma company in India could gain a foothold in the US.
In the United States, the top medical watchdog has raised concerns over the likelihood of a highly drug-resistant bacteria in eyedrops manufactured by an Indian company, according to a report published by The New York Times.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×