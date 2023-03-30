Indian firm to reimburse ChatGPT plus bills to encourage use of AI tools, warns some ‘roles to be obsolete’2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST
It also predicted that ChatGPT-like AI tools would make most junior analyst roles obsolete over time.
Capitalmind, a Bengaluru-based investment research and wealth management startup, has decided to reimburse all employees who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus. This move came after the company noticed a significant increase in productivity across the board, thanks to the AI-powered chatbot.
