Over 160 Indian companies generate $40 bn in investments, 425,000 jobs in the US: Report

New Delhi: Indian companies are making a significant impact on the US economy, with over 160 firms investing a combined $40 billion and creating or preserving more than 425,000 jobs, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) latest report.

Released on Thursday, the report ‘Indian Roots, American Soil’ highlights India’s contributions to the US, including nearly $1 billion in R&D financing and $195 million in corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Major states such as Texas, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Florida, and California have seen the most direct job creation from Indian companies, while New Jersey, Texas, New York, California, Georgia, and Illinois host the largest number of Indian firms. The outlook for further investment and job creation remains positive, with 83% of surveyed companies planning to increase investment and 85% intending to hire more employees in the US over the next five years.

The CII report emphasizes that Indian companies have not only helped US communities during the pandemic but also contributed to the competitiveness of US firms and local ecosystems during the recovery period. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US, notes that these companies not only foster economic growth in the US but also support local communities and educational institutions.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee lauded Indian firms for their resilience, commitment to the US market, and their role in sector diversification and geographic expansion across the country. The CII’s survey-based report is published regularly to underscore the crucial role Indian foreign direct investment plays in strengthening India-US economic ties.