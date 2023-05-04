Over 160 Indian companies generate $40 bn in investments, 425,000 jobs in the US: Report

Over 160 Indian companies generate $40 bn in investments, 425,000 jobs in the US: Report1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:11 PM IST
The CII report emphasizes that Indian companies have not only helped US communities during the pandemic but also contributed to the competitiveness of US firms and local ecosystems during the recovery period.
New Delhi: Indian companies are making a significant impact on the US economy, with over 160 firms investing a combined $40 billion and creating or preserving more than 425,000 jobs, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) latest report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×