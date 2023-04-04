Web-based returns to deter attempts to float shell cos

In the case of the 56 new forms rolled out on 23 January this year, around 230,000 filings have been made so far, the person said. The number of financial statements and annual returns filed in FY22 in the previous version of the forms are also higher than the filings in the year before. Companies have to file around 100 forms a year as part of compliance. LLP (limited liability partnerships) filings have crossed 520,000 in FY23, up from around 475,000 in FY22. LLPs have to file around 20 statutory forms every year.