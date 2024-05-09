Indian food regulator to review the points of entry for food imports as it tightens the screws on shipments
In December 2022 a parliamentary committee recommended that FSSAI directly regulate 100% of food imports by deploying more manpower at all entry points and provide quality training to all officials involved in food imports.
New Delhi: India's top food regulator—the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)—has cracked down on food imports, saying in has authorized officers at only 155 points to clear shipments “until further orders".