comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  Goyal envisions India as top-quality footwear manufacturer, stresses employment opportunities for women
Back

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal placed significant emphasis on the Indian footwear and leather industry, highlighting its role as a major foreign exchange earner. During the India International Footwear Fair 2023 (IIFF) held in New Delhi, he emphasised the industry’s labour-intensive nature, contributing to employment opportunities for approximately 4.5 million people, of which 40% are women.

Goyal expressed utmost confidence in India’s potential to ascend as the global leader in producing top-quality footwear. Drawing attention to India’s impressive rankings, he highlighted its position as the world’s second-largest exporter of leather garments, third-largest exporter of saddlery & harnesses, and fourth-largest exporter of leather goods.

Furthermore, the minister underlined the noteworthy fact that over 95% of production units in this industry fall under the purview of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Goyal said that Indian size of footwear will be launched soon to help distinguish Indian footwear around the globe and reduce dependence on foreign sizing trends. The minister said that testing facilities will be established by the government as part of India’s footwear and leather development programme.

Goyal urged the stakeholders to expand the business while keeping the focus on quality and sustainability, eco-friendly process, waste management, and exploring renewable sources for electricity.

He mentioned that institutions like CLRI, FDDI, and NIFT will collaborate with the industry in developing new products and technologies in tune with the changing trends and requirements of the market.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 07:16 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout