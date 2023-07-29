Goyal envisions India as top-quality footwear manufacturer, stresses employment opportunities for women1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Goyal said that Indian size of footwear will be launched soon to help distinguish Indian footwear around the globe and reduce dependence on foreign sizing trends
NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal placed significant emphasis on the Indian footwear and leather industry, highlighting its role as a major foreign exchange earner. During the India International Footwear Fair 2023 (IIFF) held in New Delhi, he emphasised the industry’s labour-intensive nature, contributing to employment opportunities for approximately 4.5 million people, of which 40% are women.
