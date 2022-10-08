Indian footwear sector can grow 10 fold in near future: Goyal

Goyal urged the industry representatives to ensure the safety and health measures of the labourers working in the sector. He advocated ethical and responsible practices - zero-waste discharge, salt-free tanning, and occupational health and safety interventions.
NEW DELHI: India has immense potential in the footwear sector and can increase production and export 10 times in the near future, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said.
Addressing ‘Meet at Agra-Leather, Footwear Components & Technology Fair’, Goyal said that about 7,000 small industries units are connected with the footwear sector which holds great significance to the economy and foreign exchange earnings of the country.
Nearly 40% employed in the sector are women and for every 1000 pairs that are produced/sold, 425 jobs are secured, the minister said.
India is the second largest producer of footwear and leather garment and can become the world leader and accounts for nearly 3 bn sq.ft of the world’s tannery, he added.
Goyal urged the industry representatives to ensure the safety and health measures of the labourers working in the sector. He advocated ethical and responsible practices - zero-waste discharge, salt-free tanning, and occupational health and safety interventions.
The minister suggested the stakeholders adopt a quality control order so that imports could be limited and good-quality exports may be achieved. He said strong global branding through road shows, e-platforms and global JVs will help the sector make a mark globally.
Goyal suggested multi-skilling so that the world’s best quality should be manufactured/produced in India as well as global markets. He said that the centre is working towards getting zero duty access through free trade agreements (FTAs) in leather goods, sportswear and footwear.
The union minister urged the sector representatives to look into the non-leather footwear sector as well. He quoted the example of the textile sector mentioning that a lot of emphasis is now being given to the production of man-made fibre.
The centre has notified the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) with an outlay of ₹1700 crore for implementation during 2021-26.
The minister mentioned that all leading brands are dependent on India for raw materials. He urged to prepare a plan so that Indian brands with high-value projects find their way into the global market.
Goyal also suggested that the National Institute of Design and the National Institute of Packaging should collaborate to work towards skill development so as to create new designs for the Indian and global markets.
