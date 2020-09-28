Indian foreign ministry being recast to align with new foreign policy priorities

The new administrative entity is coming into existence at a time when the foreign ministers of the “Quad countries" – the US, Japan, Australia and India – are expected to meet in Japan next month. The meeting in Japan will be the second at the foreign minister level after the one in Washington in September last year. All four countries support a “free" and “open" Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight. It comes amid concerns over the rise of China and its muscle flexing in the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Straits. China views the "Quad" as aimed at containing it.