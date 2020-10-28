Indian foreign ministry strongly deplores attacks on French President

India views France as a strategic partner with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi seen as sharing warm ties with Macron. Last year, Macron had invited Modi to participate in the G-7 session in Biarritz. The two countries together are seen as the founder members of the International Solar Alliance. It was France that had moved a resolution in the UN Security Council following the Pulwama attack in Kashmir last year that eventually led to the designation of Pakistan based Maulana Masood Azhar as a terrorist under UN norms. France is also a key source of defence hardware for India including submarines and fighter aircraft. Next month, India is to receive another batch for four Rafale multi-role aircraft from Dassault Aviation, part of 36 aircraft ordered by India. New Delhi has already received a first batch of five Rafale in the month of July.