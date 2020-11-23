Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Nepal this week

The ties between the two countries became strained after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-kilometre long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on 8 May. Nepal protested the inauguration of the road stating that it passed through Nepalese territory. And some days later, Nepal came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India had then reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to New Delhi. The lower house of Nepal’s parliament however went ahead and approved a bill showing the Indian territories as part of Nepal – a move India termed as untenable.