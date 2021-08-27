Given the security situation in Afghanistan, from where the US had withdrawn troops sent in after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks, in July 2021, after two decade long stay, it is to be expected that there will be some discussion on that, two people familiar with the matter said separately. India and the US have been in close touch over recent weeks since the Pakistan backed Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, given that US forces were in control of the airport used by countries to evacuate their nationals after the Taliban takeover.