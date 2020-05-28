Indian furniture makers seek more protection from cheap Chinese imports

NEW DELHI: The manufacturing cost of a lounge chair in India can add up to ₹9,000. In China, it costs no more than ₹6,500. Citing this, and sensing an opportunity given the strong push by the government for self reliance, Indian furniture companies are batting for higher protection against Chinese imports, particularly, finished products.

Higher duties, the domestic players feel, are likely to nudge many entrepreneurs into furniture manufacturing and build stronger local brands.

The union budget of 2020-21 tried to promote a “level playing field for domestic producers" and hiked customs duty on some furniture categories from 20% to 25%. Many want the tariffs to be further bolstered considering the economies of scale China enjoys.

“While the government has increased import duties to 25%, they need to be careful. Vietnam (and other ASEAN countries) are emerging as furniture manufacturers. The same Chinese companies are moving to these countries and are using the free import channel," Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO of Indian furniture brand WoodenStreet said. India is a signatory to a free trade agreement with ASEAN. “If the import duties are further hiked to 35% and we create an enabling infrastructure, it would motivate domestic manufacturing," Ranawat added.

India imports between $600 million and $800 million of furniture every year. Ashish Goel, founder CEO of furniture brand Urban Ladder pegs imports far higher at a billion dollars because of under invoicing by many traders. The imports come at a cost — employment. “In some furniture categories, for $100 million worth of production, a factory can employ 4000-5000 people directly," Goel said.

“The government has to impose tariff on the finished goods but make the factors of production cheaper. That’s because maximum manpower utilisation happens in converting the raw material to finished goods," he added. A crucial input in furniture making is wood. Goel said that over time, India would be wood deficient country because of the pressure of population on land. “India’s percentage of plantation forestry is low. Therefore, it makes sense to import wood at reasonable prices while keeping the finished goods tariffs high," he suggested.

Urban Ladder is planning to considerably slash its imports this year — the firm contract manufactured much of its furniture abroad. “If earlier we imported furniture worth ₹100, we will reduce it by 75% in FY2020/21. Over the last one and half years, we were working on reverse engineering imported products. About 90-95% of our upholstered products are now made in India," Goel said.

Neerav Jain, founder of furniture rental company CityFurnish, said a greater thrust on import substitution will create more domestic brands. “Once there is more demand for domestic procurement, manufacturers would also have the capital to increase their consumer base by putting up more shops or fulfilment centres," he said. “Right now, that is not happening."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated