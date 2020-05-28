Indian furniture makers seek more protection from cheap Chinese imports

“While the government has increased import duties to 25%, they need to be careful. Vietnam (and other ASEAN countries) are emerging as furniture manufacturers. The same Chinese companies are moving to these countries and are using the free import channel," Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO of Indian furniture brand WoodenStreet said. India is a signatory to a free trade agreement with ASEAN. “If the import duties are further hiked to 35% and we create an enabling infrastructure, it would motivate domestic manufacturing," Ranawat added.