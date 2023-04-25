Govt sees risks to growth amid OPEC cuts, El Nino concerns

Govt sees risks to growth amid OPEC cuts, El Nino concerns2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:15 PM IST
- FinMin flagged downside risks to the official forecast of 6.5% economic growth rate
- Troubles in the financial sector in developed markets impeding cash flows and risks to the monsoon could impact farm output and prices
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Tuesday flagged the downside risks to the official forecast of 6.5% economic growth rate in FY24 arising from oil production cut by the OPEC, troubles in the financial sector in developed markets impeding cash flows and elevated risks to the monsoon rains from El Nino which could impact farm output and prices.
