Indian Gen Z prefers budget-friendly accommodation: Report

In terms of selecting travel destinations, referrals play an important role for global Gen Z, with half of them (50%) stating that recommendations from family and friends influence their decision to choose a place. After this, two in five (40%) Gen Z travellers said they seek reviews from others before selecting a destination. The influence of reviews from other travellers (51% vs 40%) is higher in the case of Indian Gen Z compared to the global average, however that of recommendations from friends/family (50% Indian Gen Zs vs 50% global average) is in line with global numbers.

