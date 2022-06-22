Indian Gen Z prefers budget-friendly accommodation: Report

Indian Gen Z prefers budget-friendly accommodation: Report2 min read . 12:30 PM IST
- Urban Indian GenZ following of travel influencers is the highest across the globe, making social media a powerful tool for engaging them
Two in five Gen Z travellers in India plan a domestic trip in the next 12 months and would prefer to travel locally, according to a report finds that over.
In India, standard accommodations that are three stars or less, staying with friends or family while travelling, and luxury accommodations rank among the top three preferences for Gen Z, said the report titled ‘Youth of Today, Travel of Tomorrow’ by market research firm YouGov.
While this cohort is price sensitive, the report said they are willing to try more upscale accommodations, making it crucial for travel companies to ensure that they offer a variety of accommodations.
It also said that amongst all the surveyed markets, Gen Z in Asian countries like Indonesia (57%), Thailand (55%) and Malaysia (54%) are most likely to take domestic vacations in the next 12 months, even though the enthusiasm for international travel is higher in European markets like Germany (50%), Denmark (47%) and France (43%).
While people in this group appear to be eager travellers, costs associated with travel (37%) and accommodations (32%) are cited as major barriers by nearly a third of these respondents globally, indicating a more price-sensitive attitude among this younger group that might influence their choice of budget-friendly alternatives.
In terms of selecting travel destinations, referrals play an important role for global Gen Z, with half of them (50%) stating that recommendations from family and friends influence their decision to choose a place. After this, two in five (40%) Gen Z travellers said they seek reviews from others before selecting a destination. The influence of reviews from other travellers (51% vs 40%) is higher in the case of Indian Gen Z compared to the global average, however that of recommendations from friends/family (50% Indian Gen Zs vs 50% global average) is in line with global numbers.
Gen Z, as the first generation of digital natives, are more dependent on technology. Social media also forms an integral part of the way Gen Zs communicate with each other as well as interact with brands. Data shows that globally, about nine in ten (88%) Gen Z consumers currently follow a social media influencer, and almost one in five among them (19%) follow a travel influencer, it added.
It also said that GenZ’s heavy engagement with social media and its influence on their decisions presents an opportunity for brands and travel companies to engage them effectively by creating immersive online experiences.
