Goods exports dip to lowest in 9 mths as demand slumps2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Petroleum product exports recorded the steepest decline, plunging more than 40% in July from a year earlier due to softening commodity prices amid reduced demand.
NEW DELHI : Indian goods exports remained under pressure in July as demand from key markets such as the US, Europe and China remained subdued amid high inflation driven by persistent geopolitical tensions.
