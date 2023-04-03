PNG may replace cylinders in well-covered areas over time

The government spends around ₹6,100 crore in welfare subsidies for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) customers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). It has also made a budgetary outgo of about ₹22,000 crore for the three state-run oil marketing companies that have had to bear losses as they could not increase gas prices in line with the international prices in the past year.