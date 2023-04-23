Govt works to shutter ‘Ponzi apps’2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:29 PM IST
- No proposal to regulate financial influencers on social media, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said
- In January, the government issued new rules for social media influencers, mandating clear disclosures
New Delhi: The government is not considering any proposal to regulate financial influencers on social media, but is coordinating with the Reserve Bank of India and the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) to check ‘Ponzi apps’ making outlandish financial claims, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
