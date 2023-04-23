Govt works to shutter ‘Ponzi apps’

“There are also apps which are coming out and reaching out to people saying we can do this, we can do that, your money will fetch you this much—many of who are Ponzi apps on which we are working with Meity and with the Reserve Bank, and clamping down on them like never before, so that we don’t get those Ponzi apps taking away hard-earned money," the minister said at an interactive session with academics, students and public intellectuals at Tumakuru in Karnataka on Sunday.