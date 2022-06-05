Indian government has the highest respect to all religions: Delhi clears stance

Indian government has the highest respect to all religions: Delhi clears stance2 min read . 08:23 PM IST
Contentious remarks against minorities are the opinions of fringe individuals, not the Indian government, India has told Qatar.
India, on June 5, conveyed to Qatar that controversial remarks against minorities are views of fringe elements and not the Government of India. "In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks," said the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar.
Meanwhile, after their reported incendiary remarks against minorities, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal. Sharma has apologised for her remark and said she had no intention to hurt anybody.
In response to a media query regarding a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an offensive tweet in India, the spokesperson said, "Ambassador Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."
"A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasising respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect," added the spokesperson.
The spokesperson went on to say that vested forces opposed to India-Qatar relations have been agitating people by making negative remarks.
"We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," added the spokesperson.
As part of a three-nation tour that also included Senegal and Gabon, BJP Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has begun a four-day visit to Qatar with a high-level team. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Dr. Deepak Mittal, India's Ambassador to the country, on Sunday and presented him with an official message expressing Qatar's disappointment and absolute rejection and condemnation of the contentious remarks.
Meanwhile, Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension and expulsion of party officials.
(With ANI inputs)
