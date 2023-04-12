Govt raises rent, consultation fees at CGHS hospitals2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Over 1,670 private hospitals and 213 laboratories are currently empanelled under the CGHS, including prominent private chains such as Medanta, Fortis, Narayana, Apollo, Max, and Manipal Hospitals.
New Delhi: The health ministry has hiked consultation charges and room rents under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) as it tries to persuade private hospitals to treat those covered by the subsidised programme.
