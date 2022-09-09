Centre is working on a new price mechanism for aviation turbine fuel and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas is in talks with all the stakeholders on the the new mechanism.

Speaking at the event here, the petroleum secretary Pankaj Jain said: “We have had a series of discussions involving both the ministry of civil aviation along with the oil marketing companies as well as the aviation companies. First and foremost, this is a commercial relationship between both sides and lot of time has been spent in understanding each other’s requirement, each other’s constraints."

He also said that more meetings will take place in the coming weeks and “if there is any change it will be something which both sides agree on".

During the event, union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri unveiled the logo for India Energy Week (IEW) 2023, scheduled for 6-8 February 2023 in Bengaluru.

On the talks over a price cap on energy exports from Russia, the minister said that no proposal has been firmed up o price caps and India would wait for the proposal to be put in place and see which are the participating countries.

Noting that Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Russia are the among the key suppliers, he said: “We have the capacity to exercise some leverage as a large buyer."

Regarding imports from Russia, Puri said: “Earlier it was 0.2%, we bought more in March, April, May and June and other countries also gave more. It will continue, it is market determined."

He also said that India has demonstrated “great resilience" in face of the global energy crisis.

Addressing the programme, the minister said that although oil prices have declined of late, oil marketing companies would require more time to recover their losses.

Petroleum secretary Jain said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices in India over the last two years has been lower than average price hikes around the world, adding that India’s crude production will jump next year.

Noting that India’s crude and natural gas exploration area has been increased significantly, Jain said that the government aims to have 1 mln sq km of area under crude and natural gas exploration by 2030.

During the event, contracts were signed for 31 discovered small fields (DSF) blocks under DSF bid round-III and 4 CBM blocks under CBM bid round-V awarded to 14 E&P domestic companies.