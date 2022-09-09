Talks underway for new price mechanism for jet fuel2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Central government is planning to come up with a new price mechanism for providing jet fuel to the aviation industry
Centre is working on a new price mechanism for aviation turbine fuel and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas is in talks with all the stakeholders on the the new mechanism.