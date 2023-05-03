NEW DELHI : To make it easier for investors and their heirs to apply for unclaimed dividends, interest on bonds, matured deposits and shares, the government will make available a new utility for the public to search the database of such assets valued at over ₹5,600 crore lying with the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

The investor-friendly step will also enable claimants to skip private entities that charge a fee to search and claim shares and dividends on their behalf.

A senior official from IEPF Authority saidin response to a query that the government is setting up an integrated portal that will make it easier for claimants to search for shares in the IEPF and thereafter file claims and receive the shares and dividends within a certain timeframe.

“The ministry is also looking at re-engineering some of the processes to make the documentation lighter and the process of claim filing easier. For this purpose, a discussion paper was also floated earlier by the IEPF. Many innovative suggestions were received which will be incorporated in the integrated portal," the official said.

Companies are required to try for seven years to find the rightful owners of unclaimed assets and if not found, are required to transfer these to the IEPF. The proposed new portal will allow the claimants, the company in which they have invested for which claims are made and the authorities to interact in a totally transparent manner. Claims are approved by the IEPF Authority based on verification reports given by respective companies.

The initiative is also expected to accelerate the process of claim verification and transfer of shares and dividends to the rightful owners. The government is also stepping up the IT capacity of IEPF.

Minister of state for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh informed Parliament on 13 February that the average time taken for approving claims based on verification reports given by respective firms had reduced from about 221 days in FY21 to around 56 days in FY23 till January-end. At the end of January, IEPF had over ₹5,675 crore of unclaimed assets. In FY22, over 10,400 claims were approved and over 6.1 million shares were returned to investors. In FY23, over 8,200 claims were approved and around 6.7 million shares were returned, the minister said.

According to Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, the existing claim facility in IEPF portal requires investors to submit their original share certificate or copy of demat transaction. By bringing the new search facility, the government is simplifying the procedure for those investors who do not have the records of their holding in the company. This is expected to help inactive shareholders or their heirs to rightfully claim their holdings, said Maheshwari.

One likely outcome of the government’s revamped search facility would be that investors would not have to rely on services of private entities which build their own database based on the disclosures companies are mandated to make under law about unclaimed dividend and matured deposits.

Some of these private entities identify high net-worth individuals or their heirs with unclaimed assets in IEPF and approach them offering help to claim these investments, but charge a hefty fee for their service, according to a financial service professional who is aware of the market practices.

While no financial wrongdoing is involved in this, charging a hefty fee for the service just because investors are not familiar with the procedures and because there is no statutory ceiling on their fee is fixed, has made experts to question this practice. Investors, who in many cases are not aware of existence of their unclaimed assets, tend to accept the services of these entities, said the professional, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gireesh Chandra Prasad Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing. Read more from this author