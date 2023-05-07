India may tighten sugar exports further1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:14 PM IST
The Centre pegs India’s sugar production in the year ending September at 32.7 MT, compared with 35.9 MT in the previous year.
New Delhi: The Union government may tighten the ban on sugar exports as falling production raises further fears of a price hike induced by a shortage. In the beginning of 2022-23 sugar year (October-September), the government restricted sugar exports to 6 million tonnes, and so far, export contracts for 6.1 MT have been inked. The new plan involves restricting shipments of around 85,000 tonnes that are yet to leave Indian shores.
