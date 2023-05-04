Airport, seaport, railway cos can now bid for road building1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:47 PM IST
The move comes as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other road building agencies have lagged their highway-building targets for two years in a row.
New Delhi: Airport, seaport, railway and metro rail builders can now join in the task of building highways under a new government order aimed at giving a thrust to limping road construction. In a key reform, the government has put core infrastructure development firms on its list of companies that are eligible to build capital-intensive highways.
