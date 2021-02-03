Indian government slams Rihanna, Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers’ protest

NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday slammed comments made by foreign celebrities like singer Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg supporting the farmers’ protests warning against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments."

In a sharply worded statement, the Indian foreign ministry said the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India. Besides Rihanna and Thunberg, Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, too had tweeted her support for the protestors.

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

The detailed statement noted that the three farm laws, that the government said, were aimed at expanding the access of farmers to markets and providing them greater flexibility to sell their produce across the country had been passed by India’s parliament after “a full debate and discussion."

Describing the laws as “reformist," the statement said that they also “pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming."

There have been almost dozen rounds of talks between senior government ministers and farmers to resolve the impasse but the efforts are yet to come to fruition. The Indian parliament which is currently in session is set to discuss the matter with some 15 hours being set aside to debate the issue, according to news reports.

“It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital," the statement said referring to events that took place last week when a planned protest by farmers on India’s Republic Day turned violent with the protestors not sticking to the agreement reached with the Delhi police.

“Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," the statement said referring to incidents that took place in the US and Italy.

According to the statement, the Indian police have handled farmers’ protests that began in November “with utmost restraint."

“It may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded," it said referring to the violence on 26 January.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it said.

