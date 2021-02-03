Indian government slams Rihanna, Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers’ protest

“It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital," the statement said referring to events that took place last week when a planned protest by farmers on India’s Republic Day turned violent with the protestors not sticking to the agreement reached with the Delhi police.