The Indian government has petitioned the High Court of Rajasthan to stop any of the 59 banned Chinese apps from challenging the ban, Reuters reported. The government has told the court that it expects a few of the companies to challenge the ban through legal means and is moving to stop such companies from doing so. “Let nothing be done till the applicants (government) are heard in the matter," the court filing said.

The Indian government had issued an interim order on June 29, banning 59 Chinese apps. This included popular apps like TikTok, Helo, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Likee, CamScanner, WeChat and more. The government has since told the apps that they will be called for a hearing and will get a chance to make a representation to the government.

The Indian government had issued an interim order on June 29, banning 59 Chinese apps. This included popular apps like TikTok, Helo, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Likee, CamScanner, WeChat and more. The government has since told the apps that they will be called for a hearing and will get a chance to make a representation to the government.

Further, recent reports have indicated that the government has sent a list of 79 questions to the companies, asking them to answer them by July 22. The order also told the companies that failing to answer the questions in the given time will make the ban on them permanent.

Following the ban, Bytedance — the company that owns TikTok, Helo and Vigo Video — had issued a statement saying it would be speaking to the government about the ban. Bytedance had also clarified that it is not going to pursue any legal means till it had spoken to the government.

According to a lawyer representing many of the apps in the banned list, others are considering a similar course. The lawyer also said that the apps are considering presenting a data-flow-diagram to the government, which tells them exactly who the beneficiaries of the data they collect will be.

The Indian government had cited national security concerns when it banned the apps. It’s unclear how long the ban will last at this point. Other than Bytedance, big Chinese companies like Tencent and AliBaba Group’s apps have also been banned by the government.

