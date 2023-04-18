Govt tightens norms for IVF procedures

“For the welfare of the donor, there must be a health insurance for her, and we must make sure that one donor is not being repeated and has given her consent for the same. Because you cannot control the number of eggs that get stimulated, retrieving seven oocytes from a person who is hyper stimulated can increase the donor’s morbidity. For instance, if a donor has PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), then she will have many follicles and if we do not retrieve all the follicles then she stands at the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation which can increase the risk of morbidity. So, in selected donors where higher number of follicles are stimulated, capping of seven oocytes during one cycle may be a little worrisome," Dr Bajaj said.