Brand India label for quality domestic steel products soon3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
- Products to set benchmarks for credibility and quality, strengthen domestic manufacturing
- Govt proposes to rope in local steel manufacturers to start promoting Brand India steel
New Delhi: The government plans to boost the reputation of Indian-made products by introducing a ‘Brand India’ label for steel products that will be manufactured under strict quality control.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×