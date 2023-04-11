Brand India label for quality domestic steel products soon

In order to integrate the technology platforms of SAIL and JSL with the ‘Made in India’ label, the QCI team visited the JSL Hisar plant and the Bokaro plant of SAIL. Both SAIL and JSL have now been successfully integrated with the Made in India platform. Apart from branding the steel industry, the ministry of steel is also engaging with stakeholders from the steel industry and the government departments and ministries—such as environment, forests and climate change, power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, new and renewable energy, and NITI Aayog—to work out a strategy to decarbonize Indian steel.

