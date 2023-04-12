New renewable energy parks plan soon

New renewable energy parks plan soon3 min read . 12:00 AM IST
The government had approved 57 solar parks with aggregate capacity of 39.28 GW as of 28 February
New Delhi: The government plans to introduce a scheme to build renewable energy parks with solar, wind and biomass plants, two officials aware of the plans said, before an existing scheme for solar parks ends at the close of this fiscal year.
Projects in a renewable energy park require fewer approvals, and they provide a focused zone with proper infrastructure, amenities and limited risk.
“A draft concept note has been floated for the new scheme for renewable energy parks. The Centre should be able to roll out the programme within the current fiscal," one of the two officials said on condition of anonymity.
A second official said the scheme would be similar to the existing one for solar parks, with the addition of new components such as wind and biomass.
“There is scope for having solar and wind power plants together in the coastal states of the South along with Gujarat and Rajasthan. Already, wind turbines have been set up in some solar parks, where the potential of wind energy is abundant. Further, in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, biomass energy production can be taken up with solar photovoltaic cells," the second official added.
Biomass is sourced from natural material including residue from bamboo, sugarcane, corn and rice crops, animal waste and food waste.
According to a study sponsored by the ministry of new and renewable energy, India has a biomass availability of about 750 million metric tonnes per year. The study estimated surplus biomass availability at about 230 million metric tonne per annum, covering agricultural residues, corresponding to a potential of about 28 GW.
The government has been focusing on biomass, among other renewable energy sources, in the backdrop of its target to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. According to a recent report by 1Lattice, a technology-enabled decision support organization, India’s biomass market may reach ₹32,000 crore by FY31, backed by government schemes and private sector investments.
Queries sent to the ministry of new and renewable energy remained unanswered till press time.
The plan comes at a time when the scheme to support and develop solar parks in the country is set to end this financial year.
Under the scheme for development of solar parks and ultra mega solar power projects, the Centre provides financial assistance of up to ₹25 lakh per solar park for preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) along with up to ₹20 lakh per MW or 30% of the project cost, including grid-connectivity cost, whichever is lower.
The new scheme may also plug the loopholes in the solar park scheme which has led to a slow pace of development of these parks, the second official cited above said.
In a recent reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister for new and renewable energy R.K. Singh said the government has approved 57 solar parks with an aggregate capacity 39.28 GW.
Out of these solar parks, nine parks are fully complete and additional eight parks are partially complete, with a cumulative capacity of 10,117 MW solar projects commissioned in these parks.
The minister attributed to delay in the projects to challenges in acquisition of clear land, mismatch in timelines between solar projects and power evacuation infrastructure, environmental issues like Great Indian Bustard (GIB) issue and regulatory challenges like non-approval of solar tariff by State Electricity Regulatory Commissions among others.
“After successful bidding for setting up of solar projects, 14 solar parks are delayed," the minister had said.